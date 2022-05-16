Edward V. “Woody” Woodyard, age 75, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. Woody was born October 8, 1946, in Owen County, Kentucky to farmers, Vinton and Hazel (Hounchell) Woodyard. Vinton moved his family north to Cincinnati and Woody attended Mariemont High School, graduating in 1965.

Barely 21, Woody joined the Cincinnati Police Division on December 19, 1967, as a Police Recruit. He was promoted to Patrolman on February 23, 1968, issued Badge 651, and assigned to District 6, (3295 Erie Avenue). One year later, he was rotated to District 1 (310 Lincoln Park Drive) and would spend the rest of his career there, the last several years of which were in the District 1 Investigative Unit. Police Officer Woodyard retired on October 7, 1994 with 27 years of service and nine letter of appreciation and/or commendation.

After retirement, Woody worked for Gabbard’s Mt.Orab Ford for 20 years. He started driving a truck part time, then he started coming in on Saturday’s to help with phones, greet people and show them around. Mr. Gabbard had been watching Woody and told him he needed to start selling cars, so in 1997 he became a Ford Master Certified Sales Consultant. Woody won numerous customer satisfaction awards, including Ford’s Elite E2 Employee Excellence Award. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio where he served on the Parish Council for years and a devoted family man.

Woody was preceded in death by his parents – Vinton and Hazel (Hounchell) Woodyard; one grandson – Evan Woodyard and his father-in-law – Russell Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 53 years – Ruth Ann (Matthews) Woodyard whom he married October 5, 1968; two children – Craig Edward Woodyard and wife Audra of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Cathy Renee Smith and husband Bryant of Williamsburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Jessica Hucker and husband Michael of Florida, Nick Woodyard and wife Karli, Gunnar Woodyard and wife Jessica, Amanda Woollard and husband Seth, Lori Bohl and husband Terry, Izabella Woodyard, Olivia Baird and Tyler and Brooke Smith; one sister – Ruby Strickley and husband Bill of Western Hill, Ohio; mother-in-law – Dorothy Matthews of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Joseph Matthews of Newtown, Ohio and Russ Matthews and wife Kim of Kentucky; three sisters-in-law – Rose Whittington and husband William (Woody) of Mt.Orab, Ohio, June Matthews of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mary Hammersley and husband Tom of Mt.Orab, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

FOP services will be held at 12:45 P.M. followed by funeral services at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, details to follow.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com