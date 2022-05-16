Charles Anthony Browning, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home. He was a Welder. Mr. Browning was born June 12, 1968 in Annapolis, Maryland the son of the late Charles James and Hazel Christine (Northcutt) Browning. He was also preceded in death by two siblings – James Browning and Donna Farrell.

Mr. Browning is survived by one daughter – Emily Browning of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Tristan Browning of Hobbs, New Mexico; four grandchildren – Gene Nolen, Layton Chambers, Draco Browning and Abby Browning-Wilson; his stepmother – Shelby Browning; six siblings – Debra Bustetter of Augusta, Georgia, Ruth Browning of Georgetown, Ohio, Melissa Cropper of Georgetown, Ohio, Steve Wolfe of Georgetown, Ohio, Joanna Stemmerding of San Antonio, Texas and Randy Wolfe of Georgetown, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Bloomrose Cemetery near Williamsburg,Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com