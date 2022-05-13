Georgetown Village Council has discussed providing fiber optics to residents in the village in previous meetings, and during the village’s regular council meeting held April 28 there were a few residents who stood up to voice their concerns about the village’s previous discussions on getting into the business of providing fiber optics to internet users.

While one Georgetown resident, Chris Korczyk, spoke out in favor of the village moving forward with bringing fiber optics to the Georgetown community to provide faster internet speeds, there were two members of the public who were not so much in favor of tax payer dollars going towards such an expensive and risky project.

“I know we had proposals that came in high, but it’s something I think we really need to follow up on and bring to this community,” Korczyk said of bringing fiber optics to Georgetown.

Korczyk felt fiber optics could help attract new residents to the village, especially those who work from home and rely on extremely fast internet speeds.

“It would bring in younger people as the community ages, bring in more tax revenue with higher salaries,” said Korczyk. “I think it would just be a good addition to the community, something that we could really use.”

“Fiber optics will bring people here,” he added.

Delbert Aicholtz spoke out against using village funds to start and maintain fiber optics because he felt it’s just too risky.

“We’ve been talking about this fiber thing for a long time. There are a lot of questions that have never been answered,” said Aicholtz.

Aicholtz said he previously provided village council member Jeremy Varner with a list of questions regarding what it will cost to get fiber optics up and running in Georgetown as well as maintenance costs, but he had not yet received a response.

Varner said he turned the list of questions over to the village’s economic development coordinator and has yet to hear back.

Aicholtz also felt that competing against larger internet providers such as Spectrum would limit the number of residents in the village who would be interested in paying what would most likely be a higher cost for fiber optics service.

“If they’ve got 100 megs and happy with their service, they’re probably not going to take their chance on this,” said Aicholtz. “First of all, they would have to know what the price is, and if it’s not competitive they’re not going to change.”

“If this community had 150,000 people, there might be a chance, but not with this many people,” Aicholtz added.

“In this particular case, I just would not think about taking a risk on this, nor would I want the tax payers’ money taking a risk on this.”

“In the Utilities Committee we’re working through these things, so some of the questions that you have asked I know answers to. Some of the questions you’ve asked, I think I know answers to, and some of the questions you’ve asked, I don’t have answers to yet,” Varner, who is on the village’s Utilities Committee, said to Aicholtz.

“A time is going to come when these things have concrete, solid answers for people to make decisions on,” Varner added. “We may not like some of those answers, but the data will be there.”

Georgetown resident Jeremy Jones felt more research was needed before the village invests in bringing fiber optics to residents and businesses.

Georgetown council member Steve Wolfe said that council will not be rushing into a fiber optics project.

“I don’t think anybody has got their mind made up on anything,” said Wolfe. “I think we’re still in the fact-finding part.”

Wolfe went on to say that he’s been very vocal against the project, but the village may miss out on the opportunity to use a $250k grant that’s available.

“I think this council has been very diligent in turning over every stone, listening to every point of view, and taking it all in,” said Wolfe.