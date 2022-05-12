Home Special Publications Rod Rumbler 2022 Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Rod Rumbler 2022 May 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 77.8 ° F 79.3 ° 76.3 ° 71 % 2.8mph 99 % Sat 85 ° Sun 82 ° Mon 80 ° Tue 82 ° Wed 86 ° Popular Articles Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020 ODOT Meeting cancelled March 16, 2020 Latest COVID-19 information March 12, 2020