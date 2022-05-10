Michael “Mike” Allen Thackston, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly at home on May 8, 2022, at the age of 59. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 13, 1963, to the late Roy and Carolyn Thackston.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Mary nee Binder Thackston; his loving children Jessica Michelle (Colt) Helton of Blanchester, Ohio, and Michael Allen Thackston Jr. of Fayetteville, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Michael Helton, and Kaydee Helton; his caring sister Brenda (Harry) Hummel of Cincinnati, Ohio, and stepsister Lisa Hershner of Hamilton, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his biological parents Mike was also preceded in death by his son Eric Allen Thackston, stepmother Betty Thackston and stepsister Marla Pridemore.

Mike was a longtime employee at Steelcraft Allegion where he was known as “Big Mike.” He loved to attend car shows. Most of all he loved spending time with family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Noon at St. Angela Merici Parish, St. Patrick Chapel located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. A Memorial Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and run until 11:30 am at the church. Father Tom Bolte officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Angela Merici Parish, St. Patrick Chapel.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.