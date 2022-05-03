Nancy L. Wykoff, age 79, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at her home. She was Comptroller for JBM Enterprises in Maysville, Kentucky and a Kentucky Colonel. Mrs. Wykoff was born October 11, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Arlie and Margaret (Patton) Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her husband – David Wykoff and her brother – Duane Williamson.

Mr. Wykoff is survived by one daughter – Deborah Green Nance; one step-son – Scott Wykoff and wife Lisa; four granddaughters – Elizabeth Blandon, Katy Porter Throm, Shannon Popham and Mary Griffith; several great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law – Barbara Williamson and Shirley Griffits; one brother-in-law – Jack Wikoff and wife Judy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Kirker Cemetery near West Union, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com