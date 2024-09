James L. Shelton Jr., 71, of Aberdeen Oh, passed away Friday April 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by

his father James Shelton Sr. He is survived by his mother Velma (Creighton) Shelton, 1 sister Patricia Shelton,

1 brother Jeffrey Shelton, 4 nephews and 2 nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday May 5, 2022, 6PM at the Bethel Baptist Church in Bethel,Ohio. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia, Ohio serving the Family.