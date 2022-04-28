Rita Jane Dawson, 59, years young, of Hillsboro, passed away at her home Tuesday April 26, 2022. Rita was the daughter of the late James Robert Connor and his widow Nancy Connor of Georgetown. Besides her father, Rita is preceded in death by three of her four beloved children: daughter Sara Jane Dawson, son Brian Clay Shearer, and Jay Harold Dawson.

Rita was a graduate from Western Brown High School. She has been an avid horsewoman throughout her life, with a successful equine show career during her younger years. Rita went on to become a well-known horse trainer and was known for her instinctive and natural horsemanship. Rita had a fiery spirit and a love for others that is unmatched. Rita was a believer in Jesus Christ. Of all the titles she served as in her life, her favorite was “Grandma.”

Rita is survived by her daughter, Courtney Paige Dawson of Hillsboro, grandchildren Ryanna Shearer, Kaden Dawson, Josie Shearer, Brody Shearer, Marcus Shearer, Malachi Shearer, Honey Wilson, and Jonah Dawson, great-granddaughter Elizabeth Jane Hayslip, siblings Lisa Ann Clark of Hamersville, Connie Elaine Moore of Feesburg, and Bobby Connor of Georgetown, her precious dog Rosie, loved one and best friend Ryan Brown of Hillsboro, and several loving nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com or to leave a comment, like or share, please visit the Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook Page.