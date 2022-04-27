Georgetown Exempted Village Schools hosted its first Community Day on April 23.

The first Community Day hosted by Georgetown Exempted Village Schools was a great success on April 23.

The weather cooperated and local children enjoyed all there was to offer, from bouncy houses to fire safety demos.

For adults in attendance, there a number of vendors and local agencies with arts, crafts, and household items.

The GEVS Communications Team partnered with the PTO, local vendors, and community agencies to help make the first GEVS Community Day possible.

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools thanked all those who came out in support of its first ever Community Day, and the school district is looking forward to hosting another Community Day in 2023.