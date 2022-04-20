A 55-year-old woman is being charged with attempted murder and a 61-year-old man was air-cared to University Hospital in Cincinnati in relation to a stabbing that took place in Lewis Township, Brown County, around 11:00 a.m. on April 15.

It was at approximately 11:07 a.m. on that day that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 664 Roberson Road, Lewis Township, to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred at that location.

“He’s covered in blood from head to toe. He’s in bad shape,” said the person who called 911. “All over his chest, neck, arms, everywhere. He’s still breathing at this point but he ain’t got that much longer.”

Deputies responding to that location found a Honda Civic four door bearing Ohio license plate JIL 5340 parked in the driveway of that residence. Located near that vehicle was a male subject, later identified as John P. Mott, 61, on the ground near the Honda Civic.

Mott was suffering from multiple stab wounds in his lower abdomen and neck. In the roadway not far from the victim was a female subject, later identified as Cheri Richards, 55. Richards was taken into custody by sheriff deputies.

The investigation into this incident revealed that the Mott was a passenger in the Honda Civic with Richards, who was operating the vehicle. This vehicle stopped in the driveway of 664 Roberson Road. Richards exited the vehicle and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. A knife of approximately 10-12 inches in length was recovered at the scene. Richards is currently being held at the Brown County Jail, being charged with attempted murder (first degree felony) and felonious assault (second degree felony).

Mott’s current medical status has not been released. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.