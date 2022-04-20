“If you live, work, or play in Ripley, no doubt you have run into one of the friendliest kind-hearted residents any town would be proud to call a hometown hero. Charlie Truitt is just that hero in Ripley.” it said of Charlie Truitt in the nomination letter sent to the Ripley Women’s Club for their annual Citizen of the Year.

“Charlie is a selfless person who brings a smile to everyone he greets! Why? Because Charlie’s cheerful smiles come from his heart! No matter what kind of a day you are having, if you have the privilege of running into Charlie, he will make your day better and brighter,” it said in his nomination.

Charlie Truitt is a Charter member of the Ripley Lions Club. He has tirelessly served that organization for over 35 years. A Lion’s Club representative had this to say, ‘In the past six years, Charlie has raised over $36,000.00 for the Ripley Lion’s Club. Those funds have mostly been spent on the beautiful Fourth of July Fireworks display that is enjoyed by literally thousands of visitors to Ripley. Charlie is always there for the set-up and tear-down of the Fourth of July festivities.

He especially takes pride in the Lion’s Club Fishing Tournament for the young people of Ripley. He sets up this activity and sees it though during the two days of the festival. He keeps all the records for this venture and awards the trophies to fine young anglers who pull out the largest fish during the event!’

Truitt’s work ethic was shown brightly at the Ripley Pepsi-Cola Company where he worked most of his adult life. He worked outside the operation of the plant. He delivered and stocked Pepsi products to local groceries and gas stations. He always took care of delivering the Pepsi booths to the Brown County Fair where several organizations conducted fundraises for their local organizations. Charlie was also a Deputy Sheriff for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

He sees that Donnie and Diana Thompson get to their doctor appointments! He helps Joe Huff in the garden out on Ripley Day Hill. He takes an abundance of food to shut ins and the elderly from that garden. He helps take Joe and Phyllis Huff to doctor appointments as well.

Charlie Truitt is the go-to guy when it comes to collecting and recycling eyeglasses for the Ripley Lion’s Club. He understands the importance of aiding the Lions Clubs International eyeglass efforts of addresses the needs of those suffering around the world with vision problems. He knows the importance of donating glasses to those who are in need in our community and in third world countries. Charlie lives the motto of the Lions Club International, ‘Kindness Matters!’” The GFWC Ripley Women’s Club will honor Charlies during their Spring Banquet on May 16th.

Each year, the Ripley Women’s Club accepts nominations from the Ripley Community, as well as Women’s Club Members, for the GFWC Outstanding Citizen of the Year. It is so important to honor those that serve our community. This award has been given every year since 1967 and honors a “person/persons who have made a significant positive difference to the Ripley Community”. You can see a list of previous award recipients at the Ripley Women’s Club Website at: https://ripleyohiowc.com/outstanding-citizens/