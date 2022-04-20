Brown County Commissioners Barry Woodruff, Daryll Gray, and Tony Applegate met with the Brown County Department of Job and Family Services office on April 13, 2022 and proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county. Accepting the proclamation were Brown County JFS Director Sheri Tabor and staff along with Brown County Assistant Prosecutor Mary McMullen.

According to childwelfare.gov, “National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and support help protect children and produce thriving families.”

On this day the Commissioners, Director Tabor, Asst. Prosecutor McMullen, and JFS Staff joined in on the statewide campaign Wear Blue Ohio to show support and awareness to child abuse prevention in the community.

To make a report of child abuse or neglect, please contact Brown County Department of Job and Family Services at 937.378.6104 and select Option 1.