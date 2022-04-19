William Harold Hall, 92, of Bethel, passed away on April 17, 2022. William was born February 3, 1930, in Roberston County, KY, to the late Harold and Ethel Hall.

William was the loving husband of Peggy Hall. Beloved father of Debbie Ward (Michael), Donna Gail Carver (John), and Diane Durbin (the late Gary). Grandfather of 14 grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his siblings; Joyce Brammer, and Glen Earl Hall.

A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. (St. Rt. 125) Bethel, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM.

Interment Tate Twp. Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com