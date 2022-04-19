Mary Jean Weggesser, age 83, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Jean and her husband Joe were the owners and operators of the Waterhole Drive Thru on US 68 in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was born June 17, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Austin Burns and Mary Rebecca (Black) Fisher.

Mrs. Weggesser is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Weggesser whom she married January 30, 1982; two children – Carol Anderson of Batavia, Ohio and Jerry Freeman and wife Laura of West Chester, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Mark, Mike, Martin, Calvin, Stephanie, Amanda, David and Christian; numerous great grandchildren and one brother – Leonard Burns and wife Norma of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. www.woundedwarriorproject.org