Brian K. McLain, age 45, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 16, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 18, 1977 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Louis Edward “Ed” McLain and Wanda Kay (Duffey) McLain.

Brian was employed by Boyce Construction for 15 years. He took pride in his specialty of doing drywall repairs. Brian was very skilled in the trade.

Brian had two sons, Dylan McLain and Tyler McLain, both of Sardinia. Brian loved his boys more than anything else. He enjoyed taking them with him to do side jobs and teaching them his construction knowledge. They enjoyed going fishing and spending time together. Surviving is his longtime companion, Rachel Kirby of Sardinia, mother Wanda McLain of Sardinia, brother, Rob (Joni) McLain of Mt. Orab, two sisters, Tracy (Adam) Jodrey of Georgetown and Cassie Dean. Brian also leaves behind his three nieces, Jackie and Maddie Jodrey and Sara McLain, two nephews, Gage McLain and Kyle Dean, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Ed McLain and grandparents, Bill and Evelyn (Sullivan) Duffey and Clarence and Margaret McLain.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Brett Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

