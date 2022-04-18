Samuel “Sam” Roger Roundtree, age 17, of Cincinnati, Ohio died Monday, April 11, 2022 in Caliente, Nevada. He was a cattle rancher for KW Legacy Ranch in Hiko, Nevada. Sam was born July 2, 2004 in Newark, Ohio, the beloved and chosen son of Darryl and Cathy (McFarland) Roundtree, II of Cincinnati, Ohio. Sam was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother – Sandie McFarland.

In addition to his parents, Sam is survived by one sister – Bethany Roundtree of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Calvin Roundtree of Cincinnati, Ohio; maternal grandfather – Fred McFarland of Batavia, Ohio; paternal grandparents – Darryl and Connie Roundtree, Sr. of Newark, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins that he adored.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville, 3365 US Highway 50, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Darryl Roundtree, II and Brady Clark will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Plainview Cemetery in Newtonsville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville, 3365 US Highway 50, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.