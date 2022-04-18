Martin, Mary Lou (nee McDaniel), age 89, of West Chester passed away on Thursday April 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 13, 1933 with her twin brother Martin W. McDaniel who preceded her in death along with her husband of 37 years Aubrey D. Martin also known as AD or Ace; parents Charles T. and Nellie (nee Saunders) McDaniel; brother Russell Argo; sister Janice (nee McDaniel) McCabe Little; and infant nephew Mark McCabe. Mary is survived two sons Donald and his wife Beverly Martin of Dayton, OH and son David K. Martin of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Debra and her husband Mark Wallin of West Chester, OH; two granddaughters Andrea Fukui of Virginia and Kimberly and her husband Alex Healy of Cincinnati, OH; one great granddaughter Akiko Fukui of Virginia; sister-in-law Ruth Martin of Russellville, OH. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield, OH is serving the family. Mary will be privately laid to rest next to her husband in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com