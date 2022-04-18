Helen Louise Fite, age 94, of Williamsburg, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mrs. Fite worked for Head Start for sixteen years and was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church. She was born December 3, 1927 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Mack Donald and Mary Frances (Myers) Liming. She was also preceded in death by her husband of seventy-three years – Russell F. Fite in 2021; they were married June 18, 1947; seven brothers – Russell, Ernest, Mac Paul, Jr., Carl, Herb, Tommy and Donald; two sisters – Mattie McChesney and Judy Griffith and one son-in-law – Steve Kattine.

Mrs. Fite is survived by three daughters – Beverly Kattine of Williamsburg, Ohio, Melinda Brooks and husband Dennis of Williamsburg, Ohio and Shelly Cropper and husband Dennis of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Bryan Fite and wife Patricia of Wapakoneta, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Jeff and wife Cassie, Jamey and wife Amy and Jeremy and wife Kelly Kattine, Kristin, Bethany Brooks and Bryan Tatum, Ryan and wife Marissa Brooks, Autumn Preston and husband Orrin, Clint Cropper, Kelsey Cropper Jones and husband Dakoda, Nicki Ritchie and husband Greg and Nathan Fite and wife Sarah; sixteen great grandchildren – Paige, Nolan, Roman, Courtney, Emma, Hunter, Hayden and Hayley Kattine, Morgan, Jordan and Avery Preston, Sarina Dangelo and husband Ahmen and Andi Dangelo, Clair and Owen Fite and Cole Ritchie; one great great grandchild – Brayden White; three sisters – Freda Valentine of Des Moines, Washington, Mary Jo Malblanc of Loveland, Ohio and Shirley Whitt of Hillsboro, Illinois and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com