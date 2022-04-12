Lauren Elizabeth Hackworth, age 30, of Mowrystown, Ohio died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her residence. She was an EMT for Kingsway Medical Transport in Hillsboro, Ohio. Lauren was born January 19, 1992 in Anderson Township, Ohio the daughter of Pearl (Swango) Dyer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents – Ralph Swango, Frankie Ann (Muse) Turner and Robert Dyer.

Miss Hackworth is survived by her mother – Pearl Dyer and husband Richard of Mt.Orab, Ohio; loving son – Braxton James; one sister – Micayla Marie Begley and husband David of Sardinia, Ohio; three brothers – Jake Dyer of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Tyler Flowers of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Billy Hackworth, Jr. and wife Katie of Hillsboro, Ohio; grandparents – Brenda Stache of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Cristie Dyer of Georgetown, Ohio and Jerry and Linda Hackworth of Mowrystown, Ohio and many special nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com