Sherman Smith IV charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder

One man is dead, and his nephew is facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder after a shooting in Mt. Orab that took place on the evening of March 30.

It was approximately 6:49 p.m. on March 30 that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that consisted of an open line with screaming in the background with no specific information being provided.

When a Brown County Sheriff deputy arrived on the scene at 5040 State Route 286 in Mt. Orab he was notified that Jay Smith, 76, of Cincinnati, had been shot. A Brown County Sheriff Deputy located a camper beside the residence and when entering the camper he located Smith, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen area. A life squad was called to the scene.

Witnesses advised a Brown County Sheriff deputy that the suspect in the shooting was Sherman Smith IV, 64, of Mt. Orab, the victim’s nephew.

The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and secured in the patrol vehicle.

The life squad then arrived at the scene and provided immediate life saving measures, but Jay Smith died while being transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Sherman Smith IV confessed to the shooting during an interview. He also attempted to shoot Ervin Smith, his 73-year-old uncle, but missed.

Sherman Smith IV has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, and is being held at the Brown County Jail. Other charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.