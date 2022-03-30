The Christian Theatre for Children, which operates out of the Gaslight Theatre in Georgetown, is currently accepting registrations for its two summer camps.

“Lion King, Jr.” will be produced by their senior cast members and “Jungle Book” will be for the junior campers.

“Lion King, Jr.” camp runs from June 6 – June 18 with two evening performances. It is designed for children entering 6th – 12th grades.

“Jungle Book” is for children entering grades 1 – 6 and will be held June 20 – June 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Camp cost $65.00 per child which includes their costuming. No auditions required! If your child registers, he/she is guaranteed a part in the production.

The Christian Theatre for Children has been operating since 2013 and has produced 17 musicals. To register your child go to: www.christiantheatreforchildren.com