Sammy L Mock Sr., 77, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 13, 1944 in Georgetown, OH to the late George and Elizabeth (Jett) Mock. He was a butcher for Elliott Packing Co and a Vietnam Army veteran. He was also a member of the Carey B. Bavis American Legion Post #180.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Samantha Mock; brothers, Richard Mock and Bob Mock and sisters, Doris Linkous and Cindy Chaney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita Mock of Georgetown; his children, Cindy Mock of Cincinnati, Vinnie Mock of Seaman, Sam Mock Jr and wife Dianna of Winchester; brother, George Mock and wife Diane of Buford; sisters, Mary Watson of Georgetown, Jayne Burke and husband Mark of Buford, Patty Miller and husband Ashford of Williamsburg; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Darnall (Greg Hibbard), Harley Curtis (Brenden), Cody Mock and Corbin Jodrey; 5 great grandchildren, Paislynn Darnall, Bryson Hibbard, Addie, Ryder and Ellie Mae Curtis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Pastor Ron Garbutt will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery with military services by the George A. Lambert American Legion Post #755 and the Carey B. Bavis American Legion Post #180. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the George A. Lambert American Legion Post #755, 106 College Ave, Sardinia, OH 45171.

