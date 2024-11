JoAnn Pumpelly, age 74, a resident of Hamersville, OH passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022. JoAnn was born on June 9, 1947 in Bethal, Ohio to Carter and Rhoda Barger.

She retired from KDI after 30 plus years of service. She was preceded in death by her 6 sisters and 1 brother and her husband Charles Pumpelly.

She is survived by Her sons Charles Pumpelly Jr; Walter and Victoria Smith; and daughters Mark and Tanzie Howard;Maria Pumpelly;

Private ceremony only for immediate family