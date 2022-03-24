Jamie Neal, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cincinnati from a stroke and congestive heart failure. He attended Hamersville Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Southern Hills Joint Vocational School in 1987 as a machinist. Jamie worked at Precision Lens and Remington Tool, as well as, a full time farmer raising beef cattle. Jamie was an animal lover and took in many homeless cats. He would pull over on the side of the road to rescue kittens and cats that had been abandoned. Many cats found a safe haven with Jamie. He was always there to lend a helping hand and would stop what he was doing to help a friend in need, rather it be to fix a pipe or a tractor. If he wasn’t working on the farm then he was at Parker’s Pizza, eating a pepperoni and bacon pizza and tormenting the wait staff and cooks. He loved to make people smile and enjoyed teasing kids and making them laugh. Jamie was born August 27, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents Lowell G. “Buck” Neal in 2017 and Rose M. (Watson) Neal in 2005.

Mr. Neal is survived by one sister – Gayle Neal of Hamersville, Ohio and a host of friends he considered family. The family would like to express their gratitude to some very special friends who have helped Jamie with the farm and animals while he was in the hospital – Kenny Richmond, Gladys Bocook and Randy Holland.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com