Eddie Lee Partin, age 73, of Williamsburg, Ohio died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was retired from Bway, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the member of the Goshen Masonic Lodge F&AM #119 and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati. Eddie was born November 18, 1948 the son of the late Lee and Dorothy (Lawson) Partin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Mingie) Partin in 1999, one brother – Donnie Partin, one step-grandson -Skyler Edwards and one great grandson – Kingston Roberts.

Mr. Partin is survived by three children – Eddie Partin, II and wife Kimberly of Williamsburg, Ohio, Chris Partin and wife Lisa of Brooksville, Indiana and Tina Roberts and husband Joe of Bethel, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Kaila Faig and husband Brad, Hannah, Winter and Bryan Partin, Courtney Dant and husband Adams, Daniel Vance, Heather Roberts, Kamey Seng and husband Mike, Kendal Roberts, Tara Nuhn and husband Logan, Ryan Obermeyer and Sebastian Roberts and eight great grandchildren – Carter Bedinghaus, Sutton Faig, Harper and Miles Vaughn, Ellie, Delilah and Maverick Seng and Atticus Vance.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7:45P.M.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com