Dottie Saylor, 82, of Clark Township, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1939, to the late Ralph William and Dorothy Anne (nee Grippo) Pagel, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Ralph Pagel, Nancy Schreiber, and Linda Foster.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Saylor, of 63 years. She is also survived by children, Kim (George) Diefenbacher, Eddie Saylor II, Tim (Sunny) Saylor, and Tiffanie (Jeremy) Nay. Grandchildren, Jessica (Zac), Nicole, Shelleyne (Cole), Josh, Timmy (Tasha), Christopher, Sydney, Bradlee, and Kyleigh, 5 great-grandchildren, brother, Jim Pagel, sisters-in-law, Betty (Dean), Gloria, and Phyllis, nieces and nephews, Teri, Jeff, Lori, and Angie, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her dear friends, Jenny M., Charlene, Linda N., Jeanette M., and Judi H.

Dottie will be remembered for always being kind, wise, faithful, and strong. She will also be remembered for being fair, caring, loving, and beautiful. She always saw the good in people, and never gave up on people. She found enjoyment in flowers, antiquing, shopping, and her “Fun Tuesday”. Fun Tuesday was usually a day spent with the people she loved, shopping, or planned trips with grandchildren, during Summer break.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 PM until 3 PM, at Mt. Holly Christian Chapel, 2141 E. Ohio Pike, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, at 3:00 PM. Following the service, a meal in honor of Dottie will be held, at the church. A committal service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11 AM, at New Harmony Cemetery, Brown County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251,

Washington, DC 20090, or to Pregnancy Resource Center, 852 Mt. Orab Pike Suite B, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.