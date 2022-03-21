Linda Paeltz, age 65, of Winchester, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 20, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH, to Donnie Fox and the late Victoria (Jeffers) Fox. She retired from Kroger.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip Paeltz and nephew, Joshua Johnson.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Rachelle Senior and husband Scott of West Union, Jessica Moore of Hillsboro; father, Donnie Fox of Cincinnati; brothers, Ricky Fox and wife Kim of Sardinia, Jimmy Fox and wife Sharon of Culpepper, VA, Shawn Fox and wife Patty of Fairfield, OH; sister, Ann Robertson and husband Keith of Waverly, IA; 7 grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Wagle, Scotty Senior, Christopher (Hannah) Warman, Evan Smith, Nevaeh Smith, Mason Moore and Cora Moore; 3 great grandchildren, Dominik Wagle, Eileigh Wagle and Oaklynn Warman and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Ricky Fox will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to the Meeker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

