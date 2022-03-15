Deloris Elevalenia Brooks, age 88, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker, farmer, avid quilter, avid bowler, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, Golden Oldies and the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Prime Timers. Deloris was born October 15, 1933 in Dundon, West Virginia the daughter of the late Katie (Dobbins) Reed. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years – Mills “Bud” Brooks in 2014; step-father – Harold Reed; one sister – Suzanne Schmidt; one granddaughter – Carrie Marsh and one great granddaughter – Gabrielle Wessel.

Mrs. Brooks is survived by five daughters – Becky Malott and husband Tim of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sue Lang and husband Ronnie of Georgetown, Ohio, Karen Corbett of Georgia, Donna Marsh (Joe Greico) of Paxton, Illinois and Patricia Lucas and husband Gaylord of Yucca, Arizona; companion – Chet Littler of Mt. Orab, Ohio; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106 or to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

