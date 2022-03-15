Calvin Richard Prather, 73, of Higginsport, Ohio, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He worked for Trinity Industries in Mt. Orab, Ohio for twenty years and later retired from Brown County Rural Water. Mr. Prather was born February 1, 1949 in Kentucky the son of the late Harry and Elenora (Fetters) Prather. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Denise Prather and several siblings.

Mr. Prather is survived by his son – Brandon Prather and wife Erica of Oakwood, Ohio; three grandchildren – Matthew, Simon and Benny Prather; one brother – Charles Prather of Felicity, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be a private graveside service held, at the convenience of the family, at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

