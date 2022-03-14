Ronald J. Vilvens, age 70, of Fayetteville Ohio, passed away peacefully on 1.22.22, surrounded by family.

Ron is survived by his children Penny (Dennis) Mcaninach, Jason (Carolyn) Vilvens, and Tracie Sherman, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; his siblings Bob Vilvens, Lois Vilvens-Campbell, Marilyn Vilvens – Fenner, and Rita Vilvens.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dorie Luke Vilvens; brothers Bernie Vilvens and Phil Vilvens.

Ron served in the Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He often described himself as a ” crusty ol Vietnam vet.”

Services will be held at St. Angela Merici Parish on March 23 at 1:30 pm followed by an Honor Guard twenty-one gun salute by Blanchester American Legion 179.