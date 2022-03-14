Ethel Marie Colliver, age 95, of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Angels Care in Newtown, OH. She was born August 17, 1926 in Fleming County, KY, to the late Orville and Cintilla (Garner) Crawford. She was a Deputy Registrar and an owner of several restaurants as well as working at several restaurants. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Russellville Garden Club, Herb Club, a life squad volunteer and attended the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Brooks Colliver; brother, Calvin Crawford; sister, Barbara Cornett and granddaughter, Carey Brooke Kieffer.

She is survived by her children, Barry J Colliver Sr (Diane Icard) of Cincinnati, Carol (Lynn) Smiley and husband Gary of Lake Waynoka, Vickie Kieffer and husband Terry of Sardinia; sister, Jean Downard of Dayton; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Bonnie Bohn will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Fincastle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

