COOPER, Kenneth Arthur, loving husband of Nancy A. Cooper who preceded him in death, loving son of the late Marshall and Jeanette Cooper, loving father of Annette (Bob) Lauer, Lynette Cooper and Teresa Cooper, Loving Grandfather of Rob (Kassidy) Lauer and Tom (Ashlynn) Lauer, great-grandfather of 5, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 80.

Ken served his country in the National Guard for 11 years. He worked for the Ford Motor Company for 42 years. In his free time Ken greatly enjoyed helping to run the N.N.E. Say Soccer Program allowing children of all ages to enjoy soccer. In retirement, he frequently volunteered his time and loved taking care of his birds, squirrels and cats. Services have been held. Private burial in Georgetown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Myles Ahead Rescue Inc., 7773 Old 3C Hwy, Maineville, OH 45039. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com