Now under new ownership

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening for Gold Star in Mt. Orab on March 3, which is now under new ownership.

The Gold Star in Mt. Orab, located at 221 S. High Street, originally opened in 1993 and has served its community with pride, positivity and plenty of affordable, family-friendly meals. Now, the restaurant’s new owner looks to continue the tradition that has made the location a staple of the community for nearly 30 years.

Lance Sizemore became the new owner of Gold Star Mt. Orab on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, completing the sale of the restaurant from original franchisees Gary and Ann Wallace. In addition to his Ace Hardware and Anytime Fitness franchise locations, the restaurant is the first Gold Star franchise for Sizemore. Sizemore is currently further investing in the business with plans to remodel the location later in 2022.

“I’m excited to announce that I have purchased the Mt. Orab Gold Star from the Wallace Family. They have spent more than 28 years serving the community and I hope to expand on their years of success. We are also proud to announce that the location’s General Manager Angela Rogg is staying and is excited to see the store grow,” Sizemore said. “Our team is excited to add Gold Star to our family of brands!”

Gold Star President and CEO Roger David is excited to welcome Sizemore to the company’s growing list of franchisees.

“Gary and Ann Wallace have made our Mt. Orab location a staple of their community, both as a gathering place and as supporter of causes to support their neighbors. We wish them well in their retirement and thank them for more than 30 years of great service,” David said. “We’re excited to welcome Lance to the Gold Star family and know he’ll continue to build upon the legacy started by the Wallaces.”

“Lance has proven his mettle not only as a successful restauranteur, but as an entrepreneur with a diverse and successful business portfolio. We think more great things are in store for Gold Star Mt. Orab under his leadership.”

Gold Star Mt. Orab is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Online ordering for pick-up is available at HYPERLINK “https://order.goldstarchili.com/” \l “/”order.goldstarchili.com.

To learn more about available positions and to apply to become a member of the Gold Star Mt. Orab team, visit https://www.goldstarchili.com/careers.