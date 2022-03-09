G-Men top Lions 65-42 in regional semifinal

If there was even a smidge of doubt before, it’s gone now. The Georgetown High School boys basketball team is officially elite.

Georgetown dominated the first quarter of the regional semifinal against Meadowdale on Wednesday, March 9 and rode that momentum to a 65-42 lead, sending the G-Men to the regional championship for the first time since 2007.

The G-Men led 5-4 in the first quarter before scoring 24 consecutive points to close out that period and start the second.

Meadowdale responded in kind, outscoring Georgetown on an 18-8 run to close out the second quarter. Georgetown led 37-22 at halftime.

“They were on a big run in that second quarter,” Georgetown head coach Cory Copas said. “We scored five quick points there at the end of the first half and that bumped it back up to 15, swung the momentum back into our favor a little bit.”

Meadowdale trimmed the lead to seven points at one point in the third, but Georgetown answered again and led 50-38 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was all Georgetown. The G-Men stepped on the gas and never looked back, holding a 15-4 advantage to clinch a trip to the regional finals.

“The first quarter and fourth quarter, we outscored them [41] to eight,” Copas said. “We started and finished well.”

Carson Miles continued his tear through the Division III tournament. He led the G-Men with 25 points and six assists. Blaise Burrows scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Nate Kratzer tallied eight points and nine rebounds. Jaxson Marks had seven points and five boards. Ryland Hayslip tallied four points and four assists. Aiden McGinnis finished with eight points and a pair of blocks.

“Marks stepped up and made a few shots, McGinnis hit some big shots again. Nate was below his average but he rebounded the basketball. He did a great job down there. Blaise enforced things, Carson played well, he led us offensively.”

With the win, Georgetown will face either Taft or Mariemont in the Division III regional finals back at Trent Arena on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a good game, whoever we play,” Copas said. “Either one is going to be tough. Right now, we’re going to enjoy this for a day, get rest, get healthy and get ready to go Saturday.”

If the G-Men are to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since winning the Division IV title in 2007, they’re going to need the community to continue the strong level of support shown thus far.

“Everybody here was great,” Copas said. “We expected a big crowd and we had more of a crowd and people from other communities came out. The kids fed off it, it felt like a home game. It was great.”