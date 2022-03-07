Joan Wright was born November 18, 1944, in Knott County, KY and departed this life Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Kirk & Rachel Mary (Back) Collins.

Joan is survived by her husband, Lonnie Wright of Tyner, KY and by her son, Tommy Everett (Carol) Wright of Felicity, OH. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Kylie Coleman (Alex Rogers), Morgan (Kyle) Rhoads and Tommi Wright and by four great grandchildren, Hunter Coleman, Lincoln Rogers, Audrey Rhoads and Gus Rhoads. Joan was the sister of Vernon Collins, Desker Collins, Cathy Skidmore, Ramona McCollum, Midge Moore and Teresa Royalty.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com