Georgetown G-Men win first district title since 2007

Georgetown’s boys basketball team had an eight-day layoff between the district semifinal on February 25 and the district finals on March 5.

The wait was worth every minute.

Georgetown took down Versailles 58-49 at Fifth Third Arena, clinching the program’s first district championship since the G-Men won the Division IV title in 2007.

“It feels great,” Georgetown head coach Cory Copas said. “Long week of practice, that’s for sure. It feels good.”

Georgetown fell behind early and trailed 14-12 after one quarter. Versailles led 31-25 at halftime.

“The first half, we knew they were pretty solid defensively,” Copas said. “They did an extremely good job hitting gaps, helping. Theirnon-ball pressure wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle but they were solid defensively. They kept us in front. We thought our pressure would get to them and it really didn’t. In the second half, we only gave up 17 points, three field goals…kudos to our guys.”

Georgetown trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter but a late run cut the deficit to just one point, 41-40, heading into the fourth.

Versailles’ offense went cold from the field in the fourth. They connected on just one of 14 field goal attempts and only scored eight points in the period.

“They were averaging about 60 points per game and we held them under that,” Copas said. “I told them heading into the fourth quarter, I don’t know how weeks going to but you guys have overcame so much to get here, I don’t know how but we’re going to find a way to do it.”

Every player that saw the court made an impact for the G-Men. Carson Miles led the team with 26 points. Nate Kratzer tallied 14 points and eight rebounds with Aiden McGinnis chipping in 11 points.

The duo of Kratzer and McGinnis also connected on back-to-back threes late in the fourth quarter, turning Georgetown’s one-point lead into a seven-point advantage.

“Aiden hit a three, Nate hit a three and Blaise and Malott did a good job on the boards,” Copas said. “Kratzer was awesome, Miles was Miles…it was a team effort.”

Georgetown outrebounded Versailles 31-24 while recording seven steals. The G-Men shot 51.2 percent from the field and held Versailles 34.9 percent mark.

The G-Men outscored Versailles 18-8 in the fourth quarter, clamping down on the No. 3 team in the state to rally for the win.

“They have heart,” Copas said. “Heart gets you so far and then talent comes in. Right now we have a good mixture of heart and talent. We somehow find a way, we keep grinding and grinding.”

Georgetown had plenty of help in the stands, as seemingly the entire village of Georgetown made its way to the University of Cincinnati for the game.

“We need it,” Copas said. “We need more people up there. Hopefully there are a lot of people up there next Wednesday. We feed off it.”

Georgetown will face either Meadowdale or CHCA in the regional semifinals at Kettering’s Trent Arena on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m.