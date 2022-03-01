Elvis Ellis Faul, age 42, of Decatur, Ohio died Thursday, February 10, 2022 in an auto accident in Indiana. He did remodeling work for Premier Workforce. A graduate of Eastern High School, he loved riding horses, fishing and adored his poodle – Shadow. Elvis was born October 27, 1979 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Kathleen (Jones) Faul and husband Gale Hamilton of Decatur, Ohio and the late Charles E. Faul.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Faul is survived by one son – Dillion Faul of Loveland, Ohio; four brothers and sisters – Charles W. Faul and wife Annie of Winchester, Ohio; Dustin Faul and wife Donna of Ripley, Ohio, Amy Blevins and husband Drew of Georgetown, Ohio and Tina Mecklenborg and husband Devin of Georgetown, Ohio; special aunts and uncles – Jeannie and Mark Caudill of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Marlene Brooks of Georgetown, Ohio and Bill Faul of Batavia, Ohio; best friend and boss – Stanley Malone and wife Casey and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service was held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jerrod Florence officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.