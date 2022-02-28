Laura Mae “Lollie” Goslin, age 95, of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of Maysville High School in Maysville, Kentucky and a February 23, 1946 graduate of Marinello System of Beauty Culture in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the owner and operator of Lollie’s Beauty Shop, a clerk at the Mary P. Shelton Library, a clerk at the former Brown County General Hospital and, along with her late husband, Ralph, owned and operated Studio III Ceramics. She was also a charter member of the Georgetown Jr. Women’s Club and a founding member of the Gaslight Theatre and Gaslight Players in Georgetown, Ohio. She loved gardening, bird watching, sewing, crafting, music and dancing with her husband (often on the courthouse square during summer concerts) and in her later years, playing bingo. Laura was born November 29, 1926 in New Boston, Ohio the daughter of the late Dr. Russell L. and Lilyan (Jones) Grierson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Ralph P. Goslin in 2015, whom she married July 29, 1948 and four sisters – Juanita Slyh, Helen Banks, Elizabeth “Libby” Ward and Alberta ”Birdy” Grierson.

Mrs. Goslin is survived by two children – R. Russell Goslin of Georgetown, Ohio and Jennifer G. Cahall and husband Ken of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Rebecca Cahall, Clayton Cahall, Nick Goslin and wife Heather, Brooke Clayton and husband Brandon, Sara Dunn and husband Sam and Dylan Hopkins; seven great grandchildren – Morgan Schwarber and husband Tyler, Haley Meranda, Alexis Cahall, McKenna, Connor and Braxton Clayton and Hunter Goslin, one great-great granddaughter – Sophia Rose Cahall and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If deisred, memorial donations in Laura’s memory may be made to the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121

