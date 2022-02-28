Emma Evelyn Talley, age 94, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from the US Shoe Factory. Emma was born December 27, 1927 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer Clifford and Pearl Luanna (Eckler) Adams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Evelyn Hughes, one son-in-law – Carl “Butch” Judy One brother – Elmer C. “Bud” Adams, one sister – Bessie Hedges and father of her children – Eugene Talley.

Ms. Talley is survived by three daughters – Julia Schweickart and husband John of St. Jacob, Illinois, Joyce Judy of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Genie Righter and husband Joe of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Anthony Schweickart of St. Jacob, Illinois, Annette Smith and husband Richard of Fairborn, Ohio, John Jay Schweickart and wife Stacy of Rock City, Illinois, Robin Judy and Tim McCaughey of Ripley, Ohio, Mike Williams of Blanchester, Ohio and Christi Kattine of Sardinia, Ohio; thirteen great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

