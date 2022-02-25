Eastern’s Luke Garrett drives to the hoop for a score in the Warriors’ sectional tourney win over North Adams. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Trent Hundley launches a shot in the Warriors’ sectional win over North Adams. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Caleb Jimison fires off a shot over a North Adams defender. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Christian Amburgey launches a shot in the Warriors’ sectional tourney win over North Adams. Photo by Wade Linville

The Eastern Warriors captured a narrow 45-44 victory over the North Adams Green Devils at Eastern High School on Feb. 18 to claim a Southeast District Division III Sectional Title.

With their sectional win over the Green Devils, the No. 3 seed Warriors advance to district tournament play at Waverly Downtown Arena to face No. 6 seed South Point.

The Green Devils got off to a good start in the Feb. 18 sectional championship bout at Eastern, thanks to the hot shooting of sophomore guard Bransyn Copas.

A pair of three-pointers by Copas in the first quarter gave the Green Devils an early 8-2 lead, and after Copas scored on a drive to the hoop later in the first quarter it was the Warriors facing a 10-3 deficit.

At the end of the first quarter the Warriors trailed 12-5.

Eastern’s senior guard Luke Garrett heated up in the second quarter, scoring back-to-back buckets to quickly cut the North Adams lead to 12-9.

The Warriors rallied to take the lead, and at halftime break it was North Adams trailing 23-22.

The Green Devils rallied in the third quarter, and entering the fourth period it was Eastern trailing 33-27.

Eastern senior Trent Hundley got into the fourth-quarter scoring action, draining a three-pointer with just 38 seconds to go to put the Warriors on top 43-42.

Copas managed to sink a pair of free throws to give the Green Devils a 44-43 lead, but it was Garrett coming through with a field goal with under 15 seconds to go to give the Warriors a 45-44 advantage.

The Green Devils had one final shot for the win, but it was senior Cameron Campbell missing at the buzzer.

“We did’t play well early on and we got down, but then we got into the flow,” said Eastern head coach Rob Beucler.

Doing a better job on defensive rebounding was one major focus for the Warriors in the second half.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” said Beucler. “They played well.”

Hundley became the most recent Eastern baller to reach 1,000 career points.

Copas led all scorers with 21 points.

Leading the way for the Warriors was Garrett with 20 points.

Eastern’s Caleb Jimison also shot for double figures, finishing with 10 points.

The Warriors cut down the nets in their home gym after their sectional championship win, ready to take their next step in post season tournament play.

Their tournament game against South Point is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.