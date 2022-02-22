Yong Suk Mayo, 69, of Mason, Ohio formerly of Ripley, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home. She was born March 23, 1952 in Seoul, South Korea, a daughter of the late Hi-Gil No and Yu-Bong Kawk. In addition to her parents, Yong was preceded in death by her loving husband, Shelby “Dwight” Mayo, granddaughter, Mia Mayo, a sister, Myoung-Suk No, and brother, Young Ju No. Survivors include one daughter, Stella McCaughey (Rob) of Mason, Ohio; two sons, Dwight Mayo (Vanessa) and Neil Mayo (Kimberly), all of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Ryae Leonard of Pacheco, CA; one brother, Gi-San No; four grandchildren, Tyler McCaughey, Olivia McCaughey, Logan Mayo and Ethan Mayo; and numerous friends and family. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne WV with Pastor Chet Tibbetts officiating. Burial will follow at the Mayo Family Cemetery, Huntington, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services.