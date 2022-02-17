Two Western Brown girls wrestlers qualified for the state tournament last weekend while three others earned spots on the podium as alternates.

The Lady Broncos finished sixth in the team standings with 76 points, one point behind Clermont Northeastern for fifth. Greeneview won the team title with 148 points.

Wrestlers who finished in the top four of their weight class advance to the state tournament, scheduled to be held February 19-20 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Individually, Lacie Reese finished second for Western Brown at 135 pounds.

Reece pinned Lebanon’s Addison Wilson in 1:11 in her first bout to advance to the semifinals. She then defeated Harrison’s Lilly Kinsel 11-2 (major decision) to earn a spot in the championship bout.

Miamisburg’s Cassia Zammit pinned Reese in 1:05 to win the title.

Abi Miller finished third in the 155-pound class.

Miller won her first match by pinning Tri-County North’s Madison Jeffers in 59 seconds. She then defeated Taylor’s Hailey Rose-Caldwell 7-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Walnut Hills’ Erin Martin defeated Miller 13-5 in the semifinals. Miller would go on to win the title at 155 pounds.

In the consolation bracket, Miller pinned Jeffers in 2:18 to advance to the third-place match against Mason’s Myah Natorp.

Miller pinned Natorp in 2:09 to take third place.

Paige Catron placed sixth at 105 pounds for the Lady Broncos.

Catron dropped all three of her matches via pin. Taylor’s Gabrielle Fenton pinned Catron in 2:56 in the fifth-place bout.

JoHannah Klette finished sixth at 130 pounds.

Klette won her first match, pinning Chaminade Julienne’s Erica Jones in 1:24. She then fell to Springboro’s Rylee Gust in 37 seconds in the championship semifinal.

In the consolation bracket, Klette defeated Greeneview’s Tessa Allen 6-2. She then pinned Taylor’s Cerenity Bergeron in 2:58 to advance to the consolation semifinals.

Bethel-Tate’s Alexa Donahue pinned Klette in 2:58, sending her to the fifth-place match. Miamisburg’s Aubrey Garrison pinned Klette in 2:48 to take fifth place.

Western Brown’s Makayla Kyle took sixth place at 170 pounds.

Kyle finished 1-3 at the tournament. Her lone win came in the consolation quarterfinals where she pinned Mason’s Cristina Rodriguez-Leon in 4:25 to earn a spot on the podium.