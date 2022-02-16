The 25th annual Ulysses S. Grant Celebration Day is set for April 30 in Georgetown, and with it being U.S. Grant’s 200th birthday you can expect some special events taking place this year.

“We have organized a very extensive program of 8 or 9 events throughout the year, with very qualified presenters. We are very excited about the whole celebration,” said Stan Purdy of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association.

U.S. Grant Celebration Day on April 30 will begin at 10 a.m. at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown with “An Interview with General U.S. Grant” by Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent U.S. Naval Academy and Dr. Curt Fields as Grant.

Lunch break will begin at noon with lunch available for purchase in the Fellowship Hall of Georgetown United Methodist Church. U.S. Grant birthday cake will be served!

At 2 p.m. at the Gaslight there will be “A Conversation with President U.S. Grant” by Dr. Curt Fields and Dr. Charles Calhoun, author of “The Presidency of Ulysses S. Grant”.

At 7 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown there will be a concert by the 122nd Army National Guard Band or the 73rd OVI Civil War Band.

At 9 p.m. there will be a light show and fireworks finale on the Courthouse Square.

Events leading up to the April 30 U.S. Grant Celebration Day include the “Grant – Civil Rights President” presentation at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati on Feb. 17, “This is Your Life” presentation at the Georgetown United Methodist Church on March 19, “The Women in U.S. Grant’s Life” presentation at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on April 28, and the “U.S. Grant Remembers Bethel” presentation at Living the Word Church in Bethel on April 29.

Events will also take place following the April 30 U.S. Grant Celebration Day in Georgetown.

Georgetown is the boyhood home of the Army General and 18th President of the United States.