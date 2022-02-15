Robert “Bob” Allen Edwards, 71, lost his battle with Parkinson’s on January 26th at his home in Lake Waynoka, OH.

Raised on the south-side of Chicago, Bob paid his own way through Catholic High School, learning the values of kindness, compassion, and service. In 1968, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Combat Corpsman (Doc) with the 2nd Marine Division, and was stationed at Camp Lejeune for 8 months. After four years of service he received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Hospitalman 3rd Class.

Bob was a graduate of the College of Advanced Traffic (1975) and Triton College (1980) with a degree in Distribution Management. Bob then moved his family to Cincinnati and was VP of Distribution for the Early & Daniel/Tidewater Grain Company. In 1987, he founded his own company, Eastern Transport & Logistics, providing railroad distribution and equipment brokerage services throughout the eastern U.S. Bob was President of the Cincinnati Grain & Feed Association and the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers.

To all, Bob was a kind and generous man always looking for ways to give to those less fortunate than him. He had a great laugh, a great sense of humor, and appreciated the value of a good solid handshake. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend with a passion for books, fishing, trains, the arts, movies and good music.

Survived by his loving wife, Joanne Edwards and their daughters Jennifer Edwards (Ct King), Lori Whitefield (Benjamin), Kimberly Edwards-Pinson (Christopher), his grandchildren; Kaya, Riley, Taylor and Hudsen “Robert” Whitefield, Chloe and Savannah Pinson. He is proceeded in death by his parents Donald and Alice Edwards, and his brother Dennis Edwards.

A Celebration of Life will occur at the Lake Waynoka Lodge on April 7th, 2022 from 1- 4 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lake Waynoka Art Club, 1 Waynoka Dr., Lake Waynoka, 45171 to continue creating a natural playground and Arboretum at Destination Park.