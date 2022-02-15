Jayetta Hardin, 86, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Mercy Mt. Orab in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Hardin was born August 5, 1935 in Manchester, Ohio the daughter of the late Orla E. and Myrta Grace (Eads) Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Harry Hardin; one son – Duane Hardin; one sister – Betty Pertuset; four brothers – Harold, Harry, Robert and Gene Mitchell.

Mrs. Hardin is survived by one son – Jeff Hardin of Georgetown, Ohio; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home of Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com