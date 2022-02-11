The search for a missing Brown County man continued this week.

Shane Bruce, 51, hasn’t been heard from by family members or close friends since he went missing more than two weeks ago.

The efforts to find Bruce has led to the arrest of one Clermont County man, 30-year-old Zachary Scott, on charges of falsification, according to a recent news report.

Investigators of Brown and Clermont counties were unaware of Bruce’s whereabouts as of Feb. 8 as they continued their search.

“We are trying to get the word out to anyone who might know where he currently is, or if something happened to him,” said Detective Sgt. Quinn Carlson of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. “We are gathering as much information as we can at this time.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 378-4435.