Stan Purdy, Georgetown attorney, announced his retirement from the practice of law as of January 1, 2022.

Purdy, a graduate of Ohio State University College of Law, practiced law for 56 years, three in Columbus and 53 in Brown County.

Purdy was born in Sardinia and grew up in Norwood.

In 1968, he joined Phillip McConn in a partnership, and in 1976 Jay D. Cutrell joined the firm.

In 1980, Purdy started his own law firm and partnered with Cecilia Potts in 1986 and Nicholas Ring in 1993.

In 2018, Purdy along with Thomas L. Mayes and Anthony Baker formed the firm McConn, Cutrell, Purdy and Mayes with the office located at 118 S. Main Street in Georgetown.

Purdy will remain with the firm as “Of Counsel.”

Purdy has been a member of the Ohio State and Brown County Bar Association and represented southern Ohio lawyers on the OSBA Executive Committee, 1977 through 1980.

In announcing his retirement, Purdy said, “I am very proud and thankful to have helped solve the legal problems and opportunities of my friends and neighbors.”

“It was also a great pleasure to appear before the judges of Brown and surrounding counties and work with the talented lawyers of the area.”

Purdy’s practice included real estate transactions, probate and estate planning, business agreements, and trial work.

Tom Mayes and Anthony Baker will continue the practice.

Purdy’s clients may request their file by writing to Tom Mayes, 118 S. Main St., Georgetown OH 45121.

The firm will retain Purdy’s files for 10 years.

Purdy will continue as President of the US Grant Homestead Association. Dr. Ned Lodwick, Purdy, and the association trustees are organizing activities to celebrate the 200th anniversary of U.S. Grant’s birth, Army Lt. General and 18th President of the United States who grew up in Georgetown, OH.

Programs are available by calling (937) 213-4119, (937) 378-3087, or (877) 372-8177.