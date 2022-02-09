Brown County was on a level 2 emergency as roadways were difficult to travel during last week’s winter storm. Photo by Wade Linville

Local road crews and electric crews prepared for a busy day on Friday morning as the winter storm continued to push through Brown County. Photo by Wade Linville

Local road crews and electric crews prepared for a busy day on the morning of Feb. 4 as the winter storm continued to push through Brown County. Photo by Wade Linville

Brown County experienced icy roads and power outages as winter storm Landon passed through the area late last week.

Rain started on Thursday, eventually turning to freezing rain, sleet, and then snow.

Georgetown Village Council held a special meeting on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 3 to pass a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to extreme weather conditions that would allow for the purchase of electric transformers or other necessary equipment that may exceed the limit on what the village is allowed to spend on a purchase without first going through a bidding process. The temporary, emergency resolution also made it possible for the village to apply for state or federal funding in the case of an emergency.

“This also allows us to file for any reimbursement through a declaration from the federal or the state government through the EMA – FEMA or Ohio EMA,” said Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens. “Without this declaration we are inelgible to apply for any funding that may open up if we do have a catastrophic event.”

“If we get no damage, we can rescind this. If we get damage, we can keep this open until we get all of the reimbursements and get that stuff filed and everything fixed,” Owens added.

Ice collecting on power lines caused power outages throughout Brown County as the storm continued to drop sleet and snow on parts of Brown County on Friday, Feb. 4.

Many businesses that included local banks and restaurants remained closed on Friday, Feb. 4 and so did local school districts.

Local road crews worked to clear major roadways and commonly used back roads while Brown County was on a level 2 emergency.

The closing of schools and some local businesses helped to reduce travel during the winter storm, limiting the number of traffic accidents in the area.

Snow and sleet totals only averaged around 0.8 inches in Brown County, but it was the freezing rain and sleet causing most of the problems.

Fortunately, Georgetown didn’t suffer any major damage to electric transformers or other costly equipment during the winter storm.