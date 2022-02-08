Shirley Eleanor Redkey Eyre, 85, of Sherman, Illinois formerly of the Mowrystown Community went to her Heavenly home in the early hours on Monday, January 31, 2022 peacefully with her daughter by her side. Shirley was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936 in Highland County Ohio to Virgil L. and Mildred Margene Austin Redkey. Shirley was a loving, caring woman who always gave of her time to others. Shirley met the love of her life on Easter Sunday 1957 in Hillsboro, Ohio. Marvin and she fell in love instantly. They were married May 3, 1958 at the Mowrsytown Church of Christ by James Garret and honeymooned in Niagara Falls. Shirley was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ for many years where she served alongside her husband. She also was a member of the Highland County Auxiliary Peach Twig with many years of enjoyment. As a mother and grandmother, she was always very caring, loving and kind and always welcomed the little ones into her home with homemade cookies and treats, and spoiling them with her love and hugs. In her free time she loved being with her husband of 62 wonderful years, her daughter and grandchildren, family and friends. She loved going to church, listening to country music, and traveling. Shirley was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, an employee of the Farmers and Traders Bank of Hillsboro, Ohio and then became a stay-at-home mom in 1959. Upon her and Marvin’s marriage she became a farmer’s wife which required helping on the farm when needed, even if it meant having baby piglets in her kitchen in a basket by the heater to warm them for a few hours before Marvin would take them back to the farrowing barn. She was a caregiver for whatever her husband needed her to be. Everyone knew Shirley was famous for preparing many country meals, homemade noodles, homemade pies, and home cured country ham. Being a farmer’s wife of 62 years she always fulfilled her role in Blue-Ribbon style. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, son in law, granddaughters and her great grandchildren, who adorned her with all their love.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathy Jo (Lyle) Flach of Sherman, IL. Two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Burkard of Hillsboro, OH. Ashley (Steven) Dennis of Sherman, IL. Seven great grandsons: Noah, Landan, Logan, Cameron, Braydon, Ashton, and Ryan and two great granddaughters: Brielle and Danielle; and sister in laws Verna Eyre Burnett, Lucille Eyre and Linda Lou Eyre and several nieces, a nephew and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin W. Eyre and her parents Virgil Redkey and Mildred Redkey Burton, Stepfather Rodney Burton and step brother Robert Burton.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, with a celebration of life on Saturday, February 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mowrsytown Church of Christ with Pastors Chris Gobin and John Byard officiating. Burial following at Mowrystown Cemetery.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign online guestbook go to, www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com