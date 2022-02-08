Franklin “Frank” Joseph Hyer, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away on his 86th birthday, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Washington Courthouse, Oh. on Feb. 4, 1936, he was the son of the late Robert Hyer and the late Jessie Keaton Hyer.

Frank worked at U.S. Shoe in Flemingsburg for over 30 years as a supervisor. He belonged to the local Kiwanis, VFW, and American Legion in Flemingsburg. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Flemingsburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Adamson and husband, Vince of Ripley, Oh.: his two grandchildren, Myranda Parker Saylor and husband, Kyle, Chris Kane and Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Kyla Saylor, Gracie Saylor, Jaylynn Saylor, Isabella Kane. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Henry and husband, James; his nephew, Deb Hyer, Jr. and wife, Evelyn; his two nieces, Linda Flora, Diana Maness; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Louise Gumm Hyer; his second wife, Lorena Manning Hyer; along with several siblings.

Military rites were to be observed at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. W.N. Fant American Legion Post #5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834 performing military rites.

Visitation was from noon until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell.

At a later date, Frank will be laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Frank to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Ste 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.

